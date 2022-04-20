Priyanka's Entry Indicative Of Rahul's Maturity: Prakash Jaiswal

Kanpur: Terming Congress President Rahul Gandhi as a more evolved person in comparison to the earlier General elections, former Union Minister Prakash Jaiswal on Wednesday claimed that the Congress will touch new heights of success in Uttar Pradesh, after the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the political fray.

Talking to UNI on Wednesday, Mr Jaiswal said, "The kind of maturity that was lacking in Mr Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is very much there now. The Congress President, who is fully evolved in politics, is discharging his responsibilities in a better way, which is clearly evident by the victory in the recently-concluded Vidhan Sabha polls in three states."

Giving Mr Gandhi the credit for bringing Ms Vadra into the political ambit, the former Union Minister said that this far-sighted decision will prove to be the 'sanjeevani' for the party in Uttar Pradesh. "Prime Minister Modi had made many promises to the people of the country right before the elections and none of those have been fulfilled. 'Congress has got a new strength and vigour with Priyanka Gandhi's entry. She had limited herself to Rai Bareli hitherto, but the state of Uttar Pradesh, along with the whole country, will witness her popularity in the next two-three days." UNI