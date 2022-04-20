Priyanka's Appointment No Challenge To Us: UP BJP Chief

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP said Wednesday the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress in-charge of eastern UP did not pose even a "one per cent challenge", dismissing it as a reflection of the party's dependence on a single family.

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey called her appointment as the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East the party's internal matter. But, he added, it indicated that the Congress is yet to come out from the family syndrome. "Sonia has now roped in her daughter," he said referring to the UPA chairperson. "Nothing will materialise from this. Priyanka is not even a one per cent challenge," he told reporters here. "In UP, the Congress has lost its contact with the people completely, he said, adding that Priyanka Gandhi's induction will only add some glamour. He said the opposition party was now trying "every possible experiment" to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming back to power in the next Lok Sabha elections.

But this will only make people support him, he claimed, saying the state remained with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Pandey urged Priyanka Gandhi to focus on the two Congress bastions from her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi have won elections.

"I want to tell Priyanka that she should stabilise herself at the seats where she used to come for campaigning. We have made it our strategy to snatch the two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli from the Congress," the state BJP chief said.

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh called Congress president Rahul Gandhi's "fall" the rise of Priyanka Gandhi in the Congress. "Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on her appointment and assignment," the minister said.

"However, it is also an admission that in the Gandhi family, the dependence on Rahul is over," he added.

The minister said Priyanka Gandhi can be judged from her management so far of the Rae Bareli constituency, where he claimed no development has taken place.

"It is good that one by one Gandhi family members are being tested in Indian politics and are being rejected. Now is the turn of Priyanka Gandhi," Singh said. PTI