Priyanka's 'Pathshala' For New State Office Bearers From January 15

Lucknow: Congress general Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to hold two-day long 'pathshala' or training programme in Rae Bareli from January 15 to train party's newly-appointed district and city presidents of state.

State Congress committee (in charge administration ) Sidharth Priya Srivastava said here on Saturday that Ms Vadra would update the leaders of Eastern UP of the party's blueprint of taking up the public and other social issues to expose the State and Central Governments. In the second phase later, city and district presidents from Western UP would attend the camp which is likely to be held in NCR region very soon.

Ms Vadra had already interacted with the leaders before appointing them as district or city presidents. She has appointed 108 district and city presidents in UP. The remaining 21, which included four district and 17 city presidents, will be announced before starting the training camp from next Wednesday.

During the training, besides updating on other party related issues and policies, Ms Vadra would also discuss the strategy for fighting the coming Panchayat and Graduate Constituency polls with full power.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lalu will also attend the camp.

Ms Vadra had already held three days 'pathshala' in Rae Bareli, to make the new UPCC office bearers aware of the Party and what she expected from them for revival of the party.

Interestingly, the entire committee consists of majority of names which old Congressmen do not know, so they have termed it 'Priyanka Gandhi or Lalu's Congress' in Uttar Pradesh. UNI