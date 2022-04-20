Priyadarshini Chatterjee crowned Miss India World 2016

Mumbai: Delhi girl Priyadarshini Chatterjee was announced as the winner of FBB Femina Miss India World by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during a star-studded ceremony, which was attended by eminent names from the film and fashion industry. Priyadarshini will represent India at the Miss World 2016 pageant. She saw off competition from Bangalore girl Sushruthi Krishna, who was the 1st runner up and Lucknow's Pankhuri Gidwani, to win the title here last night. Shah Rukh kept the contestants entertained with his charm and humour as he promoted his upcoming film 'Fan' before announcing the winners of the pageant. The jury included Sanjay Dutt, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Amy Jackson, Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna, tennis player Sania Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, designers Manish Malhotra and Shane Peacock. The evening saw performances by Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah. During the final gown round, the finalists walked the ramp while Sunidhi Chauhan performed her hit numbers. The show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Paul. During the ceremony the contestants wore creations designed by Anju Modi, Namrata Joshipura and Falguni & Shane Peacock.