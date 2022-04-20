Private Vehicles Can Ply For Now In U'khand, Borders To Be Sealed Soon: CM Rawat

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat informed that presently, movement of private vehicles is allowed as people are returning homes. He said, "As of now, movement of private vehicles are allowed as people are coming to their homes in Uttarakhand but we will completely seal the state borders very soon.

I appeal to people to stay put wherever they are." CM Rawat announced a state-wide lockdown till March 31 after observing Janata Curfew's effects. However, essential services will continue in state.