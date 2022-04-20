Private Schools Of Uttarakhand Prohibited From Increasing Fees In Current Session

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Education Secretary Kunwar Japinder Singh has issued orders that the private schools would not increase their fees for session 2020-2021. Only those schools that are providing online education during the lock down period would be allowed to take tuition fees. The students cannot be removed from the schools for non payment of fees. The orders were issued by the Education Secretary on the directions of the double bench of the High Court on the petition by Kunwar Japinder Singh. As per the order if the schools have taught additional subjects through the online mode, then they would have to take permission for charging more than the tuition fees. The parents who are unable to pay the fees can seek additional time from the schools. The state government has asked the private schools to not remove students who are unable to pay the fees. The government has said that the government and semi government employees are receiving their salaries without any problems and they should pay the regular tuition fees. The order would be applicable on private day and boarding schools.







