Private Industrial Parks To Be Set Up In Aligarh, Saharanpur And Kanpur Dehat Under Pledge Scheme: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that private industrial parks will be set up in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Kanpur Dehat districts under the Pledge (Promoting Leadership and Enterprises for Development of Growth Engine) scheme.

While speaking at the check distribution ceremony for the development of a private industrial park under the Pledge Scheme, CM Yogi said," Six years ago nothing could happen in UP but today the same state is presenting its potential in front of the country and the world through its innovative schemes. The 'Pledge Scheme' is a part of the same series."

On the occasion, UP CM issued the first instalment of Rs 1,689.98 lakh to developers under the Pledge (Promoting Leadership and Enterprises for Development of Growth Engine) scheme for the development of private industrial parks in Aligarh, Saharanpur and Kanpur Dehat, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that in order to promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) a new authority will be set up to frame policies to make waterways accessible and cheaper for transportation of goods.

"We have inherited hundreds of years of heritage. There are 96 lakh MSME units in the state but they are dying due to lack of encouragement, design, technology, packaging and promotion. Due to this the artisans kept on migrating for a long time. I remember the good work done by the MSME sector during the Covid period, when 40 lakh labour migrants came back, who were absorbed by the MSMEs. UP has now become an export hub worth Rs.2.5 lakh crore".," he said.

"We launched the most popular ODOP scheme in the country. After this, we started the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana which became part of the Union Budget and is being implemented across the country. Similarly, the UP government is running many other schemes," he added. He further mentioned that a private industrial park in Kanpur Dehat will be a good initiative as the city is already involved in various policies of the defence sector.

"Kanpur being a defence node, a private industrial park in Kanpur Dehat is a good initiative. I have full faith that all the entrepreneurs will take maximum advantage of the schemes of the UP government. Apart from this, I also appeal to all other MSME entrepreneurs to come forward to make private parks in their respective areas. Today the world is looking towards India with a positive attitude, similarly, the whole of India is seeing UP as a state of possibilities," he said.

UP CM Yogi also pointed out that the encouragement of private investment and traditional enterprise is required to meet the needs of the large population of UP.

CM Yogi also said that the country's first National Waterway from Varanasi to Haldia is functional.

"The new authority will work for the development of waterways in UP. A policy will be made to promote water transport in UP and how to make freight easy and cheap," he said.

As per the official statement, CM Yogi also emphasized the progress in infrastructure work, interstate connectivity by four lanes, the exodus of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand used to worry the whole country, western UP was at a dangerous juncture of bad law and order and insecurity but today change is visible in all these places.

"He further informed that the work of Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Link and Ballia Link Expressway, Lucknow and Kanpur Greenfield is underway. This will give further impetus to the industrial possibilities in UP," an official statement said.

"The CM said that all the big entrepreneurs of the country and the world came to Lucknow with investment proposals of Rs 35 lakh crore in the UP Global Investor Summit held this year. This investment will become the biggest medium to provide employment to one crore youth. MSMEs will become the base of these big industries," it added. —ANI