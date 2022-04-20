Pritam Singh demands white paper on deaths in Uttarakhand quarantine centres

Dehradun (The Hawk): Congress Uttarakhand state President Pritam Singh has demanded a White paper on the deaths of people in the quarantine centres of the state. He has held the state government responsible for the deaths. Pritam Singh said that the migrants are being made to stay at the quarantine centres which do not have proper facilities. Due to this, the inmates are being forced to commit suicide. The central and the state government have failed in controlling the Corona epidemic. The situation is getting out of control, he alleged. Pritam Singh said that the Quarantine centres had become torture centres for the people due to lack of facilities. The suicide by a 19 year old youth from Haridwar in a Quarantine centre in Dehradun is very shocking. Prior to this, deaths have surfaced in the quarantine centres in Betalghat, Bironkhal, Pavo, Thalisain, Champawat and Uttarkashi.