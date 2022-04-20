Prisoner Serving Life Sentence Commits Suicide In UP's Bareilly Jail

Bareilly: A prisoner serving life imprisonment in the Bareilly jail allegedly committed suicide after hanging self, police sources said here on Saturday.

According to sources, Pappu alias Sujaat (52) was serving life imprisonment in connection with a murder case in the Bareilly jail. On Friday night, he made a noose from his clothes and hanged himself, which led to his death.

Sources said that when prison inmates were found less in number, the jail was inspected and Pappu was found missing. His body was recovered on a staircase wherein he was lying on his knees while his neck was entangled in a gate's bolt.

Pappu's sister-in-law Samsara Begum had committed self-immolation on May 28, 2012. Before killing herself, she had accused her mother-in-law Munni Begum of trying to kill her by setting her afire. Samsara Begum's family members had registered a case of murder against Munni Begum, Sujat aka Pappu, his brother Salim, Simmi and Pappu's wife.

While Munni Begum died earlier, Pappu, his two brothers and his wife had been serving the life imprisonment sentence since the past 15 months in the district jail.

Salim said that they had been implicated in the case as their sister-in-law had herself committed self-immolation and hence, Pappu was very perturbed and he took the extreme step. Further probe is on. UNI