Prisoner Escapes From UP Hospital, 2 Cops Booked

n undertrial prisoner fled from police custody from the King George's Medical University (KGMU) where he had been admitted for treatment for self-inflicted neck injuries.The accused, Satveer Singh, was booked for murder and loot by the Vibhuti Khand police and named in a case in Gonda.The Lucknow police has lodged a case against two constables who were guarding him for dereliction of duty.Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chowk, I.P. Singh said, "Satveer allegedly used a disposable blade to slash his neck on January 18 night at Lucknow district jail. He was admitted to jail hospital but the hospital authorities referred him to KGMU where he was brought on the same day and was treated on January 19. Doctors advised him to remain admitted there for some days. For security, two constables Ankur and Arvind were deployed in day duty shift (from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and constables Ravi Kumar and Yogesh Kumar in night shift (from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.).""However, Satveer escaped from the police custody when constables Ravi Kumar and Yogesh Kumar were taking charge of duty from their fellow constables in the day shift duty," Singh said.He added that a manhunt has been launched to trace the missing culprit. —IANS