Prisoner Dies In Noida After 'Chest Pain'

Noida: A 63-year-old inmate of a jail here died at a hospital where he was taken following breathlessness, chest pain and shivering, officials said on Wednesday.

Munawwar was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 2012 in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar district and was transferred to the Luksar jail in 2018, prison officials said.

"The inmate complained of chest pain, breathlessness and shivering around 11.30 pm on Tuesday," according to an official note.

He was taken for preliminary treatment to the jail''s doctor, who referred him to a hospital in Noida and he was taken there by two jail warders at 11.40 pm, it said. Around 12.50 am, one of the warders informed jail officials that Munawwar was examined and declared dead by the doctor at the hospital, the note said. The family of the deceased has been informed and district officials have been asked to start the inquest proceedings and judicial inquiry in the case, prison authorities said. —PTI