Principal suspended, Shiksha Mitra fired after viral videos expose school misconduct

The investigation by the Block Education Officer revealed the principal's misconduct, leading to immediate suspension for beating a child.

Aligarh (UP): The Aligarh District Basic Education Officer terminated the services of a Shiksha Mitra and suspended the principal of a primary school in Dhanipur on Monday after two videos went viral. In one video, a schoolchild was seen being beaten with a stick by the principal, and in another video, children were seen fanning the principal.

Upon learning of the case, the District Basic Education Officer ordered an investigation by the Block Education Officer.

The investigation revealed that the video showing the children fanning the principal was misleading. However, the principal was suspended for beating a child, and the Shiksha Mitra was terminated for making and sharing the videos.

District Basic Education Officer Rakesh Singh stated, "This case involves a primary school in Dhanipur, where two videos have gone viral. In one video, it appears that the headmistress is sleeping while the children fan her. To verify its authenticity, I sent the Block Education Officer to Dhanipur to investigate and question the students. The investigation found that the claim of fanning was not true; the teacher had fallen from a chair, and the children were fanning her as she needed first aid."

"Another video of the same school showed the headmistress beating children with a stick. This was investigated and found to be true. Consequently, the headmistress has been suspended with immediate effect. Since the Shiksha Mitra recorded the incident without the headmistress's permission and shared it on social media, action is being taken to terminate his services," Singh added.

