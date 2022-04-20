Principal Suspended For Beating Children After Complaint On CM Mobile App

Dehradun: A complaint against principal of Government Primary School, Kandi Malli for beating up students was received on Chief Minister's App. The complaint was referred by the Chief Minister's Office to District Magistrate, Tehri to take immediate action. District Magistrate Tehri ordered Nainbagh Tehsildar to carry out investigation in the said issue. The Tehsildar carried out investigation in the matter.

It was found in the investigation that on 16 April 2018, during the reading-writing session Kandi Talli village resident Vikas Rawat and Melgad village resident Manish of class three, were beaten on the back and arm with a steel scale by the Principal. It was informed by the victim's father that his son was treated in Nainabagh Primary Health Center. On confirmation of authenticity of the incident, District Magistrate Tehri has directed the District Education Officer (Basic) Tehri Garhwal to suspend Principal of Government Primary School Kandi Malli, Seema Rani Verma with immediate effect.