Principal Secretary To The PM Of India Chairs 7th Meeting Of Coordination Committee On India's G20 Presidency, At Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi (The Hawk): Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Dr. P.K. Mishra chaired the seventh meeting of the Coordination Committee on India's G20 Presidency at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today. The meeting covered Summit preparedness in substantive as well as logistical aspects. Progress and outcomes on both Sherpa and Finance track were reviewed.

Presentations were made in this regard by the Sherpa (G20), Secretary (Department of Economic Affairs) and Secretary (Information and Broadcasting). Discussion was held on Indian Presidency's priorities including Green Development, accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth, digital public infrastructure, gender equality and reform of multilateral institutions.

The Sherpa (G20) informed that so far, a total of 185 meetings, including 13 at the Ministerial level, have been concluded covering almost all States and Union Territories in the country. Besides the 12 outcome documents, 12 other deliverables with consensus have been adopted, it was added.

Secretary (DEA) informed that considerable progress has been made in the finance track including on crypto assets agenda, financial inclusion, mobilizing climate finance and enabling finance for SDGs.

Secretary (I&B) briefed about the arrangements for media, like setting up of media center and media accreditation. So far, more than 3200 media personnel have registered for the Summit, including 1800 foreign and more than from 1200 domestic media. Adequate arrangements are being made to facilitate both foreign as well as domestic media, it was informed.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the implementation of past decisions pertaining to logistical and security aspects. Delhi Government and security officials, including Commissioner (Delhi Police) briefed on steps being taken for hosting the visiting dignitaries, plans for traffic management, airport and security arrangements, and beautification drive being undertaken in Delhi NCR in the run up to the Leader' Summit. Noting the positive progress achieved in hosting the G-20 Leader's Summit next month, Principal Secretary instructed all concerned to complete all arrangements in the next few days so that rehearsals could begin.

Shri Mishra emphasized on the continued importance of the whole of government's approach and action in ensuring timely and adequate preparations. He pointed out that with one month remaining for the Summit, it was time for last mile delivery with precision. He said that detailed SOPs should be developed and specific duties be assigned to officers for smooth execution. Under Prime Minister's guidance, young officers from all over the country are being given an opportunity to participate and learn from organization of the Summit. Lt. Governor, Delhi, Cabinet Secretary and senior officers from concerned Ministries/Departments were also present during the meeting.

