Principal Of Darul-Uloom Nadwat-ul-Ulama Urges People To Offer Namaz At Home

Lucknow: The Principal of Darul-Uloom Nadwat-ul-Ulama, or Nadwa College, Saeedurehman Azmi Nadvi on Friday appealed to people to offer namaz in their houses and not visit the Nadwat-ul-Ulama's mosque here in Lucknow during the COVID-19 countrywide lockdown.

"Due to coronavirus epidemic, the government has imposed lockdown in the entire country. This is why people should offer namaz at their home. Do not come to Nadwat-ul-Ulama's Masjid to offer five-time a day namaz and Jumah namaz till this disease is over," said Nadvi in a statement.

At least 41 people in the Uttar Pradesh, including one foreign national, have been infected by the virus, according to official data by the Union health ministry.

11 people have been treated and discharged from the hospitals and no casualties have been reported in the state.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has climbed to 724 (including 66 cured/discharged persons) and 17 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. —ANI



