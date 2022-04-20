Princess Diana's nephew wants to marry me: Nicki Minaj

Los Angeles: Rapper Nicki Minaj has an admirer in Princess Diana's nephew, who wants to get married to her. Minaj, 32, spent time with Louis Spencer on Saturday at her London concert, and the pair hit it off, reported People magazine. The rapper joked that one of her Instagram photos with Louis Spencer was their "wedding photo." Spencer, 21, is a viscount and the heir to his family's earldom. While Spencer is all smiles, Minaj strikes a more serious pose in another shot that she captioned, "The Royal Family stopped by @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana - he said he wants to marry me." His sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, is also a fan of Minaj. Their father, Diana's brother Charles, wrote, "Thank you @NICKIMINAJ for being so kind, meeting my son Louis after your @O2music concert last night - love the Instagram 'wedding' picture!" he tweeted. PTI