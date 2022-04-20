Prince Harry, Emma Watson dating rumors receive mix reviews on Twitter

London: The rumors of Prince Harry and Emma Watson dating each other have received mixed responses on Twitter. A Twitter user said that if `The Bling Ring` actress got to be the next royal princess than it would be like having a crown and horcruxes together, whereas another user said that if the rumor proves true than their child will be half-blood prince, the Mirror reported. Twitter users seemed upset with the dating rumors of the 24-year-old actress and the 30-year-old young prince as they said that his name is `Prince Harry` not `Harry Potter` that the actress plans to cling on the royal. On the other hand, some people tweeted exciting and pleasing comments on the royal rumors and wanted it to be true. An Australian magazine had claimed before that Watson and Harry are dating each other, but the sources have denied the news. ANI