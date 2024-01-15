Prime Suspect and 5 Accomplices Apprehended in Navi Mumbai in Sharad Mohol Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Navi Mumbai Police apprehends prime suspect Ramdas Marne and five accomplices in the ongoing Sharad Mohol murder case. The arrests, linked to Pune crime branch's investigation, mark a crucial development in the high-profile gangster's shooting near his Kothrud residence. The collaborative effort between Navi Mumbai and Pune authorities has led to a total of 14 arrests, shedding light on the intricate web of criminal activities surrounding Sharad Mohol.

Mumbai: In a major development, Navi Mumbai Police have successfully apprehended a prime suspect, Ramdas Marne, along with five other individuals connected to the gangster Sharad Mohol murder case, currently under investigation by the Pune crime branch. The arrests were made following specific information, with the accused being captured from various locations in Navi Mumbai, including the Panvel highway and outside a Vashi dance bar.



The six apprehended suspects have been handed over to the Pune crime branch, raising the total number of arrests in the case to 14. Earlier, Pune Police had arrested eight individuals, including the prime suspect Sahil Polekar (20) and two lawyers, along the Pune-Satara highway, where firearms and live bullets were also seized.



Among those arrested by Navi Mumbai Police, Ramdas Marne is considered the main suspect believed to be involved in both the conspiracy and execution of Sharad Mohol's killing, according to an official statement.



Sharad Mohol, a notorious figure with a criminal record including kidnapping, attempt to murder, and murder, was fatally shot by three assailants near his residence in Sutardara, Kothrud, on January 5. He succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.



The Pune Police's crime branch had been diligently pursuing the accused and received information suggesting their presence in Navi Mumbai. Acting on this intel, the Navi Mumbai Police set up a trap near the Panvel highway, successfully apprehending some suspects near the highway and others outside a Vashi dance bar.



Sharad Mohol, aged 40, gained notoriety for his involvement in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail, although he was later acquitted. Associated with the Mohol gang, he took charge after avenging the murder of Sandip Mohol by eliminating Kishor Marne in October 2010.

