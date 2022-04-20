Prime Minister To Hold Four Meetings In UP

Lucknow: In the wake 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold at least four public meetings in Uttar Pradesh this month.

Starting from Noida on July 9 and then Azamgarh on July 14, PM is set to address a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on July 15 and a farmers rally in Shahjahanpur on July 21.Prime Minister will also attend a conference of the Union Urban Development Ministry in Lucknow on July 29.

Official sources here on Sunday said that the PMO has given its nod to all programmes and the organisers have also commenced their preparation.

Sources further said that Mr Modi is scheduled to visit Noida to inaugurate the new manufacturing unit of Samsung electronics on July 9. PM Modi will be accompanied by Korean President Moon Jae-In during his Noida visit.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected be also present during the visit.

PM is scheduled to address a public meeting in Azamgarh on July 14 after laying the foundation stone for the much awaited Poorwanchal expressway.

However, this would be the second time a foundation stone would be laid for the proposed Expressway as first time it was held in early 2017 by the then Samajwadi Party government. The Poorwanchal expressway, for which tender process is underway, would be of 340 kms from Lucknow to Ghazipur to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crores.

Azamgarh is represented by Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Lok Sabha but now as he had announced to shift to Mainpuri, hence BJP was putting its force to regain the lost ground. From Azamgarh, PM will go to his parliamentary constituency on July 14 evening and after a night stay will address a public meeting probably at Raja Ki Talab ground on July 15. Raj Ki Talab is the place from where Narendra Modi had launched his poll campaign for his Varanasi seat in 2014. PM is slated to visit Sahajahanpur on July 21 where he will address a kisan rally to send a strong message to the farmers by declaring a 50 per cent hike in the MSP of paddy and in other Kharif crops recently. UNI