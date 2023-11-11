    Menu
    Education & Literature

    Prime Minister remembers Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

    Pankaj Sharma
    November11/ 2023
    PM Modi

    New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi said that Maulana Azad was a profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle and his commitment to education was commendable.

    In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

    “Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people.”

