Prime Minister remembers Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remembered Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi said that Maulana Azad was a profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle and his commitment to education was commendable.



In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1723186182216163530?



“Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people.”