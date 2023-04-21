    Menu
    World

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Bangladesh peace and unity on Eid-ul-Fitr

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April21/ 2023

    New Delhi: On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, to wish her and the people of Bangladesh peace, harmony, health, and happiness.

    Modi lauded Hasina as well, stating that it was due to her effort that the multilateral partnership-based relationship between India and Bangladesh become a "role model of neighbourly relations" in the world.

    Prime Minister Hasina received a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing her and the people of Bangladesh a happy Eid.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :Modi Bangladesh Eid-ul-Fitr Sheikh Hasina
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in