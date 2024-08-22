Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ceremonial welcome at Chancellery in Warsaw

On his visit, the first by an Indian PM in 45 years, PM Modi engaged in important discussions with Polish leaders, including President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Warsaw [Poland]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery in Warsaw on Thursday.



Upon arrival at the Chancellery, PM Modi was received by his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.



On the second day of his Poland visit, PM Modi has numerous lineups, including talks with President Andrzej Duda on Thursday.



PM Modi will also be hosted by Tusk for lunch. He will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and meet President Andrzej Duda of Poland as a part of his visit to the nation. PM Modi will also meet the business leaders and Polish influencers.



On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event organized in his honour by the Indian community in Warsaw. He received a warm welcome at the event. In his address, PM Modi noted that a visit to Poland by the Indian PM was happening after 45 years.



PM Modi spoke about the progress achieved by India in the last 10 years. He expressed confidence that India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years. He also spoke about his vision for the country to become a developed nation by 2047.



He also pointed out that Kabbadi emerged as a source of connection between the two nations as Poland is going to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year.



PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years. His visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.



Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affection. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of the Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi and chanted "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans.



PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

—ANI