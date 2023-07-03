Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Varanasi on July 7

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kashi on July 7 on the proposed tour of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. It is believed that during this time the Prime Minister will gift several schemes worth about three thousand crores to Kashi. In this, various projects are to be inaugurated and the foundation stone laid by the Prime Minister, said a statement.

The Yogi government, which is engaged in realizing the vision of PM Modi, is preparing a list of all the projects to be dedicated and laying the foundation stone. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of development works with the officials, added a statement.



At the same time, the Prime Minister may also lay the foundation stone for the restoration and redevelopment work of Manikarnika Ghat, which is considered to be the salvation place in Kashi. The administration is gearing up to implement its preparations regarding the possible visit of the Prime Minister, as per the statement.

Kashi, the city of Lord Shiva, is considered Moksha Dayini. It is believed that cremation at Manikarnika Ghat paves the way for salvation. It is believed that on this ghat Lord Shiva himself comes to give Tarak Mantra to the soul. The Yogi government is engaged in mission mode to make the crematorium at Manikarnika Ghat, one of the iconic places of the country, modern, accessible and convenient for the dead.

The redevelopment work of Manikarnika Ghat will be done from the CSR fund. Permission has also been received from the National Mission for Clean Ganga regarding this. Manikarnika Kund, Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple etc. will also be beautified in this.

The Panchkroshi Parikrama, a religious journey of mythological recognition, begins and ends here. Apart from this, thousands of tourists from all over the world also come here every day to see the only place of salvation in the world where cremation takes place 24 hours a day.



People from Bihar, Chhattisgarh including Purvanchal reach Manikarnika, one of the iconic places of the country, to perform the last rites of their relatives. In view of this, the Yogi government has planned to redevelop the Manikarnika Ghat and the surrounding heritage buildings and temples.

According to the information, the building from Manikarnika Ghat to Tarakeshwar Temple will be developed in Nagara style. Three storeys will be constructed till Tarakeshwar Mahadev Temple and from Tarakeshwar Mahadev to Dattatreya Paduka (300 to 400 metres).

Shyamlal, chairman of Planner India Company, which is planning and designing the redevelopment and restoration of Manikarnika Ghat, said that the redevelopment of the Ghat and surrounding historical buildings and temples are proposed at a cost of 17.56 crores. Rupa Foundation is ready to get it done with the CSR fund.

He told that Manikarnika Ghat is the gate of Moksha Sthal and it is also proposed to set up a dead body registration office here. Apart from this, arrangements will be made for separate routes for dead bodies and dead bodies to reach the cremation site, special places for religious rituals etc. to be performed before cremation, dead body baths etc. A cremation ground will be built above the high flood zone, there will be a ramp to reach it.

There will be separate seating for VIPs on the terrace, above the highest point of the flood. The people who come for the cremation used to face a lot of trouble due to the haphazardly kept wood near the ghat. Now there will be a systematic plaza for wood sellers, where wood can also be stored.

Construction of a ramp to bring wood to Ghat by water transport, toilets for public convenience, drinking water, waiting room, viewing area, heritage monuments around Manikarnika, Chakra Pushkarni Kund, Tarakeshwar Temple, Ratneshwar Temple and Dattatreya Paduka will be carried out. Along with this, a waste disposal system, institutional framework with operation and maintenance, and CCTV will also be installed in the entire area.

It is worth mentioning that people do not come to Manikarnika Ghat only for cremation, but tourists from all over the world come to see this place of salvation. The Yogi government has now started preparing to develop this entire area on a large scale, the foundation stone of which can be laid by the Prime Minister. —ANI