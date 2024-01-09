Prime Minister Modi Unveils the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Grand Gandhinagar Inauguration

PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show: Uniting Industries, Innovation, and Business under One Roof. Explore Future Technologies and Sustainable Solutions!

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Gandhinagar witnessed the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the commencement of his two-day visit to his home state. The event kickstarts the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and associated programs, aiming to consolidate numerous industries and business sectors under one expansive roof.



This globally acclaimed trade show stands as one of the largest of its kind, offering a networking hub and knowledge-sharing platform ripe with abundant business prospects. Scheduled from January 9th to January 13th, 2024, this grand event will unravel myriad opportunities, spotlighting the TECHADE/Disruptive Technologies and Champion Service Sectors.



Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir. Subsequently, he will engage in discussions with CEOs representing top-tier global corporations. A visit to GIFT City follows, where the Prime Minister will engage with influential figures in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.



The roots of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit trace back to 2003, initiated by Modi during his tenure as the state's chief minister. This year's tenth edition, taking place from January 10th to January 12th, 2024, adopts the theme 'Gateway to the Future,' commemorating "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success."



With 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organizations participating, this edition is a melting pot of global collaboration. Moreover, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region aims to spotlight investment prospects in the North-Eastern regions through this prestigious platform.



A myriad of events, including seminars and conferences, will revolve around pressing global themes such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and the journey towards sustainability. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show will showcase state-of-the-art technology-derived products from various companies, focusing on sectors like E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure.

