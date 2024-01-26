Prime Minister Modi Strolls Down Kartavya Path Post 75th Republic Day Parade

A Symbolic Walk Down Kartavya Path Ignites Cheers and Patriotism. Enthusiastic Crowd Greeted with Claps and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Slogans. Memorable Moments Captured as Modi Interacts with Excited Onlookers on the Historic Kartavya Path.

New Delhi: After the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a stroll along the Kartavya Path on Friday exchanging greetings and waving at the enthusiastic attendees seated in designated areas. The crowd burst into cheers as the Prime Minister walked by receiving a welcome through applause and lively chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Moving to the side of the Kartavya Path PM Modi encountered an excited audience capturing the moment with their cameras. Earlier, in the day President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron departed from the Kartavya Path in a carriage marking its comeback after a 40 year absence.

