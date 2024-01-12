Prime Minister Modi Initiates 11-Day Spiritual Fast Preceding Ayodhya Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

In a momentous announcement, PM Modi expresses gratitude for witnessing the consecration of Ram Lalla's new idol in Ayodhya. Despite a busy schedule, he dedicates 11 days to rigorous rituals, starting from Nashik Dham-Panchavati, a sacred land associated with Lord Shri Ram. Join the spiritual journey with insights into divine consciousness, fasting traditions, and the upcoming historic ceremony on January 22.

New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that he will undertake a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) starting today until January 22, coinciding with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.



Expressing his gratitude for being part of this "historic" and "auspicious" occasion, PM Modi shared an audio message on the social media platform X. He acknowledged the significance of the upcoming consecration ceremony and emphasized that he considers himself fortunate to represent all Indians during this sacred event.



With only 11 days remaining until the scheduled Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, PM Modi emphasized the spiritual importance of the occasion. Despite his busy schedule and responsibilities, he declared his commitment to following all rituals meticulously, leading him to initiate an 11-day anushthan.



In his audio message, PM Modi shared, "I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realization, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence, and intensity in words. You are able enough to understand my situation."



The consecration of a deity's idol involves a detailed and extensive process, with prescribed rules to be followed in the days leading up to the ceremony. Dev Pratishtha, described as the ritual of infusing divine consciousness into an earthly idol, requires fasting before the consecration, as outlined in the scriptures.



PM Modi shared that he considers it his good fortune to begin the 11-day ritual from Nashik Dham-Panchavati, a sacred land associated with Lord Shri Ram. He highlighted the importance of awakening divine consciousness for Yagya and worship, following the guidance received from ascetic souls and spiritual leaders.



"On this holy occasion, I pray at the feet of God, remembering the virtues of the sages and ascetics. I pray to the people, who are the form of God, to bless me so that there is no lack from my side in mind, words, and deeds," concluded Prime Minister Modi.

—Input from Agencies