Prime Minister lauds the efforts to strengthen the infrastructure to cure cancer

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the efforts to strengthen the infrastructure to cure cancer.



In a X post Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav informed that Chemotherapy Services in 30 ESIC Hospitals across India have been launched during the 191st meeting of the ESI Corporation.



The Prime Minister replied;



“Commendable effort to strengthen the infrastructure to cure cancer. It will benefit several people across the nation.”