New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all sportspersons on National Sports Day.
Shri Modi also paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.
In a X post, the Prime Minister said;
“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary.”
Prime Minister greets all sportspersons on National Sports Day, pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary
Pankaj Sharma
August29/ 2023Last Updated:
