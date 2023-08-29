Prime Minister greets all sportspersons on National Sports Day, pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all sportspersons on National Sports Day.



Shri Modi also paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.



In a X post, the Prime Minister said;



“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary.”