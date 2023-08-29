    Menu
    Prime Minister greets all sportspersons on National Sports Day, pays homage to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

    Pankaj Sharma
    August29/ 2023
    New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all sportspersons on National Sports Day.

    Shri Modi also paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

    In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

    “On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary.” 

