Prime Minister condoles loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco.

Shri Modi also said that India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”