Prime Accused In Rape Of 15-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Arrested

Lucknow: Two of the men accused in the rape of a cancer survivor in the state capital have been arrested, an official said on Monday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the DGP, Rahul Srivastava told IANS that while 18-year-old Shubham Yadav was absconding, the other two - Virendra Yadav, 45, and Sumit, 20, were arrested late on Sunday after the incident came to light.

A 15-year-old girl, suffering from blood cancer, was gang raped by two youngsters in the state capital on the weekend. They had taken the victim to an isolated place and raped her. When the girl regained consciousness she went to the main road and sought the help of a passerby. On pretext of taking her to safety, the man also raped the girl and dumped her on the roadside.

She narrated the incident to her parents on Sunday after which they approached the police and two persons were arrested.

The accused Yadav, who instead of helping the victim raped her, is a father of five.

Additional SP (East) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that the victim is the daughter of a transporter and has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer for the last five years at the King George's Medical University (KGMU).