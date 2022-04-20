Primary Teachers Transfers Would Commence From Oct In UP: Minister

Basti: The pending year-long transfer of the teachers of the government primary schools would commence from October which will be fully transparent, new state primary education minister Satish Dwivedi said here on Monday.

"This time, the transfers would be done in a manner that teachers get posting near their native villages. The transfer term has been reduced from five to three years and the women teachers would be given privilege to get transfer within a year of their posting," he said.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mr Dwivedi, who has been made the new primary education minister after the previous Anupuma Jaiswal was removed from the ministry, said that the government will provide all facilities to the teachers but will also ensure that they are regular in attending their classes. The minister, who himself is a former teacher, disclosed how he was asked to pay Rs 20,000 as bribe when he was a teacher, adding that corruption would not be tolerated at any cost.

"We have made a new Prerna app for the teachers where they will get all the requirements, including their attendance and leave sanctions," he said. The new app would be launched on the Teachers day on September 5.

This new app would enable the teachers to register their attendance by sending their selfie daily from the school. UNI