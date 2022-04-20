Primary School Teacher Sacked For Using Forged Documents To Secure Job

Lakhimpur Kheri: A primary school teacher was dismissed from service for using forged documents and tampered educational testimonials to secure his appointment.

District basic education officer (BSA) Buddha Priya Singh told PTI that the services of Vishnu Kumar have been held "void ab initio" (to be treated as invalid from the outset).

"Vishnu Kumar''s appointment came under the scanner when a special investigation team in its probe found his BEd degree from Anand College of Education, Agra to be tampered or forged, following which it intimated the Basic Education Department," the BSA said.

Following this, Kumar''s services were terminated on May 5, 2018.

Singh said this order was stayed by the high court which instructed the BSA to carry out a fresh probe into the case. However, even in the fresh inquiry, Kumar failed to produce any evidence in his favour following which his appointment was held void ab initio. PTI