Dehradun: Prayers being offered at Mata Vaishno Devi Gufa Yog Mandir in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Govt has allowed opening of places of worship from June 08 from 7 am to 7pm outside containment zones. However, pilgrims from places outside the state are not allowed.
States & UTs
Priest Performs Aarti At Mata Vaishno Devi Gufa Yog Mandir In Dehradun
April20/ 2022
