    Priest Performs Aarti At Mata Vaishno Devi Gufa Yog Mandir In Dehradun

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Prayers being offered at Mata Vaishno Devi Gufa Yog Mandir in Dehradun. Uttarakhand Govt has allowed opening of places of worship from June 08 from 7 am to 7pm outside containment zones. However, pilgrims from places outside the state are not allowed.

