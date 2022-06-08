Pride Month special: 6 queer movies that address homophobia

On the occasion of Pride Month this year from June 1 to June 30, let’s have a look at 6 of the best films that depicted homosexuality with pride!

Mumbai: The month of June is observed as the Pride Month where participants having various sexual orientations participate in parades, to express pride of their sexual identity. Bollywood and other regional films have time and again portrayed some inspiring and unique LGBTQ films that have widely impacted the audience. On the occasion of Pride Month this year from June 1 to June 30, let’s have a look at 6 of the best films that depicted homosexuality with pride!

1. Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

‘Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’ took us through the journey of two gay men Aman and Kartik, played seamlessly by Ayushman Khurrana and ‘Kota Factory’ fame Jitendra Kumar. The protagonists face numerous challenges from the orthodox society for being a same-sex couple. There is family opposition and important aspects like coming out for the first time which is shown beautifully in the movie.





2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga





This Sonam Kapoor starrer had Sweety belonging to a conservative Punjabi family who faces strong discontent and disapproval from her family members when Sweety confesses to her kin that she is into girls and does not want a groom. Troubles faced by couples in same-sex relationships are portrayed in the film.





3. Margarita With A Straw





The film ‘Margarita With A Straw’ puts forward two important aspects- homosexuality and disability which often create certain obstacles in the lives of those affected. Kalki Koechlin has done a commendable job as Laila who suffers from cerebral palsy and someone who is still exploring her sexuality, eventually finding out that she is a lesbian. Discrimination in the society due to her disability and sexual orientation are the main highlights of the film





4. Awe





Telegu film ‘Awe’ portrays two women, played by notable South actors, Eesha Rebba and Nithya Menen who are lesbians. The complexity of the film lies in one of the characters seeking comfort in women and being attracted to them because of her history of sexual abuse.





5. Super Deluxe





‘Super Deluxe’ touches upon the sensitive topic of transgenders. Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi undertakes the character of a transwoman Shilpa who tries to mend her relationships with her son and wife before she underwent her bodily transformation from a man into a woman. The concept of ‘acceptance’ and ‘love’ remains at the crux of the story.





6. Chitrangada: The Crowning Wish





Iconic director Rituporno Ghosh’s ‘Chitrangada’ has indeed left a mark on the audience. This Bengali film depicts the life of Rudra, acted by Rituporno himself who desires to be a woman and experience womanhood. The strong message of the fight for gender identity in the film deserves a special mention, especially since Rituporno identifies himself as a third gender.—ANI