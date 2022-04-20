Pricol Reopens Uttarakhand Plant, Begins Operations In Phased Manner

New Delhi: Auto components maker Pricol on Thursday reopened its Uttarakhand-based plant, and said it will restart all activities in a phased manner.

Based on the directives issued by the central and state government on the exemptions from lockdown, the operations of company''s plant located at Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) will resume in phased manner, with effect from April 23, Pricol said in a regulatory filing. The plant has received necessary approval from the government for the same, it added. Pricol manufactures components for all kinds of automobiles, including two wheelers, four wheelers and commercial vehicles. PTI