Prez To Visit Uttarakhand Next Month

Dehradun: President Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on December 9 to attend a programme at Mussoorie's prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy.

The President will be the chief guest at the conclusion of the 91st foundation course of the Indian Administrative Service at the Academy, an official release here said.

Reviewing preparations in view of the president's visit, Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy asked officials concerned to put in place foolproof security arrangements. Commissioner Garhwal Vinod Sharma, Secretary protocol Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary Civil Aviation Meenakshi Sundaram, Deherdaun District Magistrate Ravinath Raman and SSP Dehradun Sadanand Date attended the review meeting.

As per the President's proposed programme he will arrive at the Jollygrant Airport here at 11.20 AM on December 9 where he will be received by Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy and DGP M A Ganpati.

From Jollygrant the President will head straight for Mussoorie.