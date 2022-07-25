Prez Ram Nath Kovind releases three books chronicling Presidents of India

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today released three books published by Directorate of Publications Division. Upon release the Minister presented the first copy of the books to President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in presence of Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, President-elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The three books are:

Moods, Moments and Memories - Former Presidents of India (1950-2017) A Visual History First Citizen - Pictorial Record of President Ram Nath Kovind's Term Interpreting Geometries - Flooring of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The first book is a pictorial history that chronicles all the Presidents of India from the Dr. Rajendra Prasad till Shri Pranab Mukherjee and contains rare photographs sourced from Rashtrapati Bhavan archives. These photographs highlight some unique aspects of our Presidents’ lives in the historic building, both personal & public.

The second book is dedicated to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind's tenure and contains rare photographs from Shri Kovind's village and his school days. It traces his journey from his village to Rashtrapati Bhavan, and will educate the readers on how a boy from humble beginnings went on to occupy the highest office in India.

The third book is a pictorial volume put together by the Chandigarh College of Architecture and contains the historic & one-of-a-kind flooring of Rashtrapati Bhavan shown with its unique, repetitive motifs and designs & use of rare stones. Special study has gone into floral patterns embossed on geometrical backgrounds. The book displays the highest workmanship of the artisans who worked tirelessly for 18 years to build this residence. The meticulous designs on the floors, each different from the other, make the book a collector’s item.

These 3 volumes published by Publications Division of the Ministry takes the total count of books about The Presidents of India & the historic residence in which the President of India resides to 17 books.

DPD is mandated to bring out books on India's art culture, history, freedom fighters our freedom movement and many other areas of our diverse multi cultural, multi ethnic country. Publications Division is in the business of publishing since 81 years and has carved a niche for itself in the field of publishing and bringing out books for both children & adults at affordable prices.



