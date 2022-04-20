Prez Poll: Yogi, Maurya, Uma To Vote In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati will exercise their franchise here, for the Presidential elections, scheduled tomorrow. Principal Secretary of UP Assembly and Presiding Officer Pradeep Dubey told UNI that Mr Adityanath is MP from Gorakhpur constituency, while Mr Maurya was chosen from Phoolpur constituency of Allahabad and Ms Bharati got elected from Jhansi Constituency. Though the MPs have to cast their votes in Delhi, but after taking due permission from the Election Commission, they can vote anywhere they want. Mr Dubey said the UP Assembly have 403 voters out of total 404 members. Nominated members cannot vote in this election. He said that voting will commence in Tilak Hall of Vidhan Bhawan at 1000 hrs. Advanced security system will be active for the elections tomorrow. Only voters and election officers will be allowed to enter the voting hall. Voters will get violet pen to cast their vote. Counting of votes will take place on July 20. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has chosen Ram Nath Kovind as its Presidential candidate, while the United Progressive Alliance's candidate is Meira Kumar. UNI