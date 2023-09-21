    Menu
    Prez Murmu says investment opportunities created in UP in last 6-7 years

    Nidhi Khurana
    September21/ 2023
    Noida: On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu praised the progress made in Uttar Pradesh over the past six to seven years, citing the creation of investment opportunities and the improvement of infrastructure. The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) had just opened in Greater Noida, and she made the remarks after introducing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    I'm delighted to be here at the UP International Trade Show and offer my warmest greetings to everyone taking part. It's great that you're making an effort to get UP products into international markets, as Murmu put it.

    She mentioned that in the previous six to seven years, Uttar Pradesh has seen increased investment prospects and better infrastructure. In terms of GDP growth, Uttar Pradesh is among the country's top states.—Inputs from Agencies

