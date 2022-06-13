Prez Graces The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind graced and addressed the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru today (June 13, 2022).

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all cadets, teachers, alumni and staff members on the platinum jubilee of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru. He said that since its establishment, the school has come a long way and is acknowledged as one of the finest boarding schools in the country. He noted that at present, cadets from 23 states are receiving education in this school. He said that from Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala, the cadets in this school represent our “Unity in Diversity”. He expressed confidence that this inter-mingling has helped the cadets to learn and appreciate the culture, language, and traditions of their fellow cadets.

The President was happy to note that from this academic year onwards, girl cadets are going to get admissions into Rashtriya Military Schools across the country. He said that our daughters are breaking many glass-ceilings and setting new records in various fields, making the country proud. He said that as the Supreme Commander, he was happy to see the rising number of women in the armed forces, including in combat roles. He expressed confidence that the girl cadets, joining this prestigious school, would contribute in defending the nation and play their role in nation building.

The President said that the school motto “Sheelam Param Bhushanam” or "Character is the highest virtue” should always be the guiding light for the cadets. He expressed confidence that the school would continue to provide holistic education to the cadets and inculcate in them, military ethos and discipline.