Prez congratulates Biden, Harris for winning US elections

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday night congratulated US President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden, who won the race to become 46th President of United States of America.

Mr Kovind also congratulated Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, who will be the next US Vice-President

In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, ''My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations.''

The 77-year-old Democrat, Biden, will be the 46th President of United States of America while the 56-year-old Harris, will not only be the first woman but also first Indo-African to hold the second topmost post in the country's 200-plus-year history.

Though the results are not yet officially declared, yet, the projections by several US media houses predict a landslide victory for him.

—UNI