Previous govts made their schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms, never saw ground realities: Modi

Varanasi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra stated that earlier governments' welfare programmes were conceived in climate-controlled offices without any consideration of how they would be received by the general public.

At a rally in his Varanasi, India, parliamentary district, he praised modern welfare recipients as embodiments of "real secularism" and social fairness.

While previous administrations "made their schemes sitting in air-conditioned rooms, never saw ground realities," Modi claims that the BJP government has opened a conversation with the recipients of these programmes.

He elaborated, saying, "And it has the effect that the schemes' benefits and feedback are direct."

His tour to Uttar Pradesh continued in the holy city of Varanasi.

Earlier, he gave a speech at Gita Press's centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur. Two brand-new Vande Bharat Express trains were also unveiled by him at the Gorakhpur station.

Several construction plans were revealed in both cities.

Twenty-nine construction projects totaling Rs 12,100 crores were inaugurated or had their cornerstones set by Modi in Varanasi.

The Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction–Son Nagar Dedicated Freight Corridor railway line was opened by him. The new line, which cost more than Rs 6,760 crore to construct, will allow for more rapid and economical transport of commodities.

Modi also launched or laid the cornerstones for a number of additional projects in Varanasi and the surrounding areas.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Governor Anandiben Patel both attended the event.—Inputs from Agencies