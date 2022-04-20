President Worships At Sangam In Kumbh

Prayagraj: President Ram Nath Kovind and his family along with Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath worshiped here on the occasion of ongoing Kumbh on Thursday. Amid chanting of vedic hymns by the priests, President, his wife and other members of the family worshiped at the Sangam bank in a special decked platform. The dignitaries, poured milk, flowers and other things in the Sangam and even joined the aarti during their 30 minutes stay. Later the leaders had prasad. UP ministers Sidharthnath Singh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Nand Kumar Gupta alias Nandi were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the President and the dignitaries reached the Sangam on a cruise from the Fort ghat. The president was accorded a warm welcome at the Bamrauli airport by the governor and CM on his arrival from New Delhi in the morning. Mr Ram Nath Kovind, has become the second President of the country to visit Kumbh. Earlier in 1953, the first President Dr Rajendra Prasad had come to Kumbh and took the dip in the Sangam. This was the second time Mr Kovind was visiting Prayagraj. He and his family members visited the annual Magh Mela here in 2018. UNI