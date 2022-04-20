President Urges Students To Contribute Towards Nation Building

Agra: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday urged the students to make good use of the opportunities offered and contribute to nation building.

Addressing the 83rd convocation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Agra, Kovind paid glowing tributes to Ambedkar and asked students to be inspired by him.

Kovind said: "This convocation was not the end of the educational journey but the process of learning will continue life-long. You should with full determination and concentration march ahead and also help those who are behind you."

The President lauded the 90-year-long history and contribution of Agra University which gave two prime ministers, two presidents and several governors.

He was happy to recall his association with the university having graduated from DAV College Kanpur which was affiliated with Agra University. "With 1,000 colleges affiliated and the 7.5 lakh strong students, the Agra University was poised to play a big role in future."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of the university Ram Naik said he was particularly satisfied and happy to note that of the 114 medals being awarded, 96 were going to girls (84 per cent).

"We talk of women's reservation in legislatures, but here on their own the girls were forging ahead and bringing laurels."

Naik said there were no short cuts to success and students should introspect and improve.

The university also honoured "missile woman" Tessy Thomas and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval with honorary degrees. Doval is an ex-student of the university.

In his acceptance speech, Doval asked the graduates to prepare themselves to be globally competitive. "A nation progresses and becomes globally competitive through its trained manpower and universities provide the facilities and opportunities to train the manpower."

"Future generation has to be globally the best," he added.

Vice Chancellor Arvind Dixit said Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University was trying to regain its past glory and had taken bold initiatives to diversify and experiment. "On one single day, 410 examination papers of different subjects were presented, setting a world record. The University has started a course in the Goods and Services Tax."