President Trump should be able to resume public engagements from Saturday: White House Physician

Washington: US President Donald Trump should be able to safely return to public engagements as early as Saturday, informed White House physician Dr Sean Conley on Thursday (local time).

In a written memorandum, Dr Conley said: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

Dr Conley stated that Trump had completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"Today the President has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians. This afternoon's vital signs were: Heart Rate: 69 beats/mm, Blood Pressure: 127/81 mmHg, Respiratory Rate: 15-17 breaths/min, Pulse Oximetry: 96-98 per cent room air," he added.

Dr Conley further mentioned that the US President was responding 'extremely well' to the treatment, with no indications to suggest the progression of the illness.

"Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest the progression of the illness. Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects," he said in the memorandum.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

—ANI