President Ram Nath Kovind Awards Degrees To Students At First Convocation Of AIIMS In Rishikesh

Dehradun: President Mr. Ram Nath Kovind awarded Degrees to the students at the first convocation of AIIMS in Rishikesh. While congratulating the students, their teachers and parents, who received the Degree, President said that like Army soldiers are dedicated to protect the country on borders, in the same way young doctors need to work with dedication in fighting the disease. Degrees were awarded to 162 students at the convocation ceremony including 1 PhD, 44 MBBS, 117 B.Sc Nursing.

President said that Uttarakhand has always been the center of attraction for education and health. Even today, Rishikesh is famous as the center of yoga and spiritualism in the world. Gandhi Ji had once been impressed by the climate of this region and had said that he do not know why people go to Europe for health benefits. If we develop the region in right way, then people from all over the world will come to Uttarakhand. Along with nature tourism and adventure tourism, there is immense potential for this region to become centre of medical tourism. In the epic Ramayana, there is mention of Sanjivani Booti in Uttarakhand. Here, plants with medicinal properties are in abundance. While developing yoga, Ayurveda, Siddh, Unani etc with modern medical science, there is the possibility of world-class facilities of holistic healing.

President said that the role of AIIMS in India is important in the medical field and research. AIIMS has to move forward not only in medical service but in medical research as well. AIIMS Rishikesh offers many super specialty services. Do research on local health related problems in Uttarakhand. AIIMS Rishikesh can contribute in capacity building at village, block and district level practitioners. Tele-medicine and tele-surgery can be promoted with the help of information technology. In this way, the benefits of capabilities of AIIMS can be extended to the people of remote areas using modern technology. President expressed his happiness that facilities such as tele-medicine, tele-radiology, e-blood cell have been started in Uttarakhand. Ayushman Bharat has a provision of hundred percent coverage in Uttarakhand.

President said that a standard protocol should be made, according to which every doctor should do the treatment. This will prevent unnecessary examination. Along with the treatment, patients get benefit with the behaviour of the doctor. The patient is not only a medical subject but is also a person with a troubled state of mind, who needs mental support. Your role is not only of a doctor but also a healer. There is need to win the confidence of the patients.

Union Health Minister Mr. J.P. Nadda said that the youth who got the medical degree today will be having a new responsibility now. They have to take a pledge to relieve their suffering and serve the society. The profession of a doctor is associated with humanity, so society has great hopes from them. Union Minister said that the first convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh is a historic opportunity. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh is a good example of the Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. It is also a better institution for medical education. Today, there is facility of 4,000 OPD and 900 indoor beds. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh has linked itself with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Union Health Minister said that special attention is being given to the development of health facilities by the Government of India. In the last 4 years 16 AIIMS have been established. Campus interview has been arranged to ensure the availability of faculty in medical colleges. This arrangement has also been done in AIIMS. Transparency is being adopted in the selection of faculty. On this occasion Governor Mrs. Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Mr. Prem Chandra Aggarwal, MP Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Shmt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Chief Secretary Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh, AIMMS Director Prof. Ravi Kant along with other dignitaries were present.