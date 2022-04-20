President Raises Concern Over 'Low Participation Of Women In Higher Science'

Lucknow: While stating that science has always been a part of the Indian culture, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed concern over the "distressingly low participation of women in higher science."

While addressing a gathering after inaugurating the fourth Science Festival">India International Science Festival here, President Kovind said he wishes to take the opportunity to point out the issue of "distressingly low participation of women in higher science."

"Of the 3,446 scientists working at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, only 632 - or 18.3 per cent - are women. In a week when women scientists have won Nobel Prizes for physics and for chemistry, this is a telling statistic. It is a reminder of the scientific potential of our daughters that we are not adequately harnessing. I realise this is both a social and systemic challenge - but it is our collective responsibility to overcome it," the President stated. "Centuries ago, our ancestors were uncovering the secrets of mathematics and the concept of the zero. They were applying the lessons of science in fields as far apart as medicine and metallurgy. From the Green Revolution to our space programme to the creation of a thriving biotech and pharmaceutical industry, science has driven our post-1947 modernisation," the President said. He further said that science and technology are not a mere add-on, but their cross-cutting nature and role in every field and in all our flagship programmes and developmental efforts have to be appreciated

"Jugaad, cut-paste experiments and frugal innovation have their role. Even so, if we are to transform India into a middle-income economy and an advanced industrial power, we need to upgrade the engines of knowledge creation," he added. He also noted that that between 2012 and 2017, 649 Indian scientists have returned from abroad to pursue research opportunities at home.

"This is a cross-fertilisation that the government is encouraging. I am happy to note that between 2012 and 2017, 649 Indian scientists have returned from abroad to pursue research opportunities at home. In the previous five years, only 243 scientists had come back," President Kovind said. (ANI)