President, PM Could Visit Kumbh This Month

Prayagraj: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other VVIPs are slated to visit the Kumbh this month for which the authorities have started making preparation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would pay a two days visit here on January 9 and 10, to review the preparation for Kumbh and inaugurate exhibitions and other government schemes in the mela area of the holy city, official sources said here on Wednesday. According to the sources, President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit Varanasi on January 21, to inaugurate the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan. The event, celebrated from Januray 21-23, marks the contribution of oversees Indian in the development of the nation. Moreover, it commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Mumbai on 9 January 1915. Also, sources said the Prime Minister, is also expected to attend the function on its closing day. Moreover, Mr Modi, might visit Kumbh on 24th of this month, an organiser hinted. The first Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) will be held on January 15, when the Kumbh will start, which will continue till March 4 (Shiv Ratri). Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela will be held at Triveni Sangam here, from January to March. UNI