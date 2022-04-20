President, PM Condole Demise Of UP Minister Kamal Rani

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of UP Minister Kamal Rani Varun, 62. She died due to Covid-19 infection in Lucknow on Sunday morning.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in the UP government. Well respected for serving people at the grassroots, she had also served as an MP in the Lok Sabha twice. My condolences to her family and followers," the President tweeted. The Prime Minister said Kamal Rani played an important role in strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP.

"Saddened by the death of the Minister of UP, Kamal Rani Varun Ji. Her entire life was devoted to social service. She played an important role in strengthening the BJP in the state. My condolences are with her family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Prime Minister tweeted.

Kamal Rani was admitted to hospital on July 18 after testing positive for coronavirus. Born on May 3, 1958, she died at 9.30 a.m. at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers by Yogi Adityanath on August 21, 2019 in the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017.