President Pays Tribute To Dr B R Ambedkar

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind today paid floral tributes to Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar on his maiden visit to his native Uttar Pradesh. The President along with UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others went to the Ambedkar Mahasabha on the Vidhan Sabha Marg to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar. From the airport, the President, left for Ambedkar Mahasabha where he paid tribute to Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar. During his around 15-minute programme, Mr Kovind prayed before the 'Asthi Kalash' of Dr Ambedkar at the Mahasabha. Later he left for Rajbhawan along with the dignitaries from where they will go to the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan where the country's first citizen would be accorded the civil reception. At the Ambedkar Mahasabha, the President was welcomed by the officials of the Mahasabha while state Health Minister Ashutosh Tandon accompanied him. Earlier,the President was accorded a warm welcome at the Choudhury Charan Singh International airport with a guard of honour on his arrival from New Delhi this afternoon. Mr Naik, Mr Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey were at the airport to receive the President, who reached here on a special IAF aircraft. Lucknow was decked up for the maiden visit of the President, beginning today. All roads on which the President's cavalcade would pass have been decked up with big hoardings welcoming the President on his first visit to the city. UNI